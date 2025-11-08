New York landmarks illuminated with Azerbaijani flag colors for Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Trade Center and the tallest building in Times Square, two of New York City’s most iconic landmarks, have been illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani national flag in honor of Victory Day on November 8 and National Flag Day on November 9.

The event was organized by the Federation of Azerbaijani Youth of America with the support of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The light show began at 5:00 p.m. local time (2:00 a.m. Baku time) and continued for eight hours, with the flag projection repeating every five minutes. The vibrant display lit up the New York skyline, offering a spectacular sight visible from different parts of the city.

Residents and visitors alike watched with admiration as the Azerbaijani flag shone proudly across the cityscape, symbolizing unity and celebrating the nation’s victories.

