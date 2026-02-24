Newcastle United vs Qarabağ FK match kicks off in Champions League clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

The highly anticipated encounter between Newcastle United and Qarabağ FK has officially kicked off in the UEFA Champions League knockout play off round, with both sides battling for a place in the next stage of Europe’s elite competition.

The match began in an electric atmosphere, with supporters creating a vibrant backdrop as the teams took to the pitch. Newcastle entered the fixture carrying momentum from the first leg, while Qarabağ stepped onto the field determined to deliver a disciplined and competitive performance, News.Az reports.

From the opening whistle, Newcastle looked to assert control through structured build up play and high pressing. The English side pushed forward early, testing Qarabağ’s defensive line with quick combinations in midfield and dangerous movement inside the box.

Qarabağ, meanwhile, adopted a compact shape and focused on quick transitions. The Azerbaijani champions sought to absorb pressure and exploit spaces on the counterattack, aiming to unsettle the home defense with pace on the wings.

The early exchanges were intense, with strong challenges in midfield and both teams attempting to dictate tempo. Newcastle maintained possession for longer spells, but Qarabağ showed resilience, closing down spaces and limiting clear scoring opportunities in the opening minutes.

This fixture carries significant importance for both clubs. Progression to the next round would mark another major milestone for Qarabağ on the European stage, while Newcastle are aiming to continue their resurgence in continental competition.

As the first half unfolds, the tactical battle between the two sides remains finely balanced. Supporters from both camps are closely following every attack and defensive intervention as the match promises drama and high intensity football.

Further updates, including goals and key moments, will follow as the game progresses.

