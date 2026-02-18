UEFA Champions League: Qarabağ FK lose 1–5 to Newcastle United in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qarabağ FK suffered a heavy home defeat as Newcastle United F.C. claimed a 5–1 victory in Baku in their UEFA champions league playoff tie.

The visitors took early control of the match, pressing high and converting chances with efficiency to build a commanding lead before the interval. Qarabağ struggled to contain Newcastle’s pace and movement, conceding multiple goals as the English side dominated possession and territory, News.Az reports.

After the break, Qarabağ attempted to respond with a more aggressive approach and managed to pull one goal back, briefly lifting the home crowd. However, Newcastle quickly restored their advantage, punishing defensive errors and sealing the result with further goals.

The defeat leaves Qarabağ facing an uphill task in the second leg, while Newcastle move a step closer to the group stage after an emphatic away performance in Azerbaijan.

