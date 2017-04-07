Next round of Azerbaijan-EU talks to begin in coming weeks

Next round of Azerbaijan-EU talks to begin in coming weeks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next round of talks between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) will begin in the coming weeks, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard said on Friday, APA reports.

According to her, the meeting will likely be held in Azerbaijan.



“At present, our experts are preparing for the meeting”, added Mard.

News.Az

News.Az