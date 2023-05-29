Niagara Falls lit up with colors of Azerbaijani flag

Niagara Falls lit up with colors of Azerbaijani flag

+ ↺ − 16 px

In celebration of Azerbaijan's Independence Day on May 28, the iconic Niagara Falls was illuminated with the vibrant colors of the Azerbaijani flag, News.Az reports.

At 22:30 US East Coast time, the renowned Niagara Falls, situated between the US and Canada, showcased the mesmerizing hues of the Azerbaijani flag.

The captivating sight of the waterfall adorned in national colors captured the attention and admiration of both local visitors and tourists.

News.Az