Nick Jonas praises Priyanka Chopra's 'Desi Girl' look at ‘Varanasi’ event

+ ↺ − 16 px

Priyanka Chopra’s dazzling appearance at the title launch of her upcoming film Varanasi has gone viral — and no one is prouder than her husband, Nick Jonas.

The singer shared multiple photos of Priyanka from the event, praising her look with captions like “Just wow. Breathtaking” and “My Desi Girl.” His posts quickly gained traction, with fans celebrating the couple’s supportive bond, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Varanasi marks Priyanka’s return to Indian films after six years. She arrived in a stunning white Anamika Khanna lehenga adorned with ivory-gold crystals and antique metallic embroidery, completing the look with a long braid and traditional hair accessories.

Priyanka plays Mandakini, a fierce, action-driven character. A recent poster shows her in a saree, holding a gun — a look introduced by director SS Rajamouli, who wrote:

“The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage… Welcome back, Desi Girl!”

The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Kumbha. A teaser released on November 15 shows Mahesh Babu riding a bull through the streets of Varanasi. Rajamouli also revealed that Mahesh Babu will appear as Lord Rama in a special 60-day action sequence.

Nick even congratulated the team, sharing Mahesh Babu’s poster and writing, “This film is sure to be incredible.”

Varanasi is set for a Sankranthi 2027 worldwide release.

News.Az