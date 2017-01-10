No action by Armenia on Karabakh issue solution till April: expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR enjoy interest of foreign investors, Elkhan Hasanov, director for investments and operations at SOCAR Capital Ltd.

Many people hope for a major breakthrough in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement in 2017, but the situation around the conflict has not improved yet, Mikhail Neyzhmakov, a political expert, told Trend Jan. 10.

Neyzhmakov, who heads the International Policy Analysis Center at the Moscow-based Institute for Globalization and Social Movements, said it is obvious that Armenia will not take serious actions before the parliamentary election in April and completion of reshuffles in government bodies.

“The current situation will not change at least until the second half of 2017,” Neyzhmakov added.

The expert said that US President-elect Donald Trump is likely to show interest in South Caucasus, visit Baku and Yerevan and even touch upon the Nagorno-Karabakh issue in his statements in 2017.

News.Az

