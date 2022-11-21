No discussion of second mobilization wave in Russia - Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin is not discussing the possibility of a second mobilization wave in Russia, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"There is currently no discussion on the matter in the Kremlin," Peskov noted, adding, however, that he could not speak for the Russian Defense Ministry.

On October 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that a partial mobilization campaign, which had kicked off on September 21, was over. According to Shoigu, 300,000 people were called up and there are no plans for additional tasks in terms of partial mobilization.





News.Az