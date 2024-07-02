No expectations from Hungarian premier’s Kyiv visit, says Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow has no expectations from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visit to Kyiv.

“We don’t expect anything and it’s probably not up to us to comment on the issue,” Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports.The Kremlin spokesman recalled that Hungary has recently assumed the EU Council’s Presidency.“Hungary has taken over the EU Council’s Presidency and it clearly has to perform its duties. This is why I think that in this particular case, the focus will be on Orban’s obligations with regard to Brussels’ interests rather than Hungary’s national interests,” he added.Peskov stressed that “Orban is well known as a politician who knows how to defend his country’s interests in quite a tough manner.”

News.Az