No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact in the direction of the Ashagi Veysalli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district on January 12.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and representative of the High Level Planning Group, Major Javit Elias.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was carried out by field assistant of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Peter Svedberg and head of the High Level Planning Group, Colonel Hans Lampalzer.

News.Az

News.Az