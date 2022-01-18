No mine threat in Azerbaijan's Shusha: Mine Action Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani city of Shusha has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances by specialists of the country’s Mine Action Agency, and so no mine threat exists there, the deputy chairman of the Agency’s Board, Samir Poladov, told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

According to Poladov, 1,684 unexploded ordnances were found on the territory of the city and its surrounding areas.

He added that demining work is also ongoing on the territory of Aghdam city.

News.Az