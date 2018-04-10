+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az reprints from Echo.az an article headlined 'Non-Aligned Movement: Azerbaijan expands "diplomatic geography"' by Nurani.

The results of a new round of great diplomacy - the ministerial meeting of the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement on "Support for International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development" are summarized in Baku. The final documents of the meeting were adopted, including the Baku Document and the Baku Declaration.

Even the most cursory analysis of the results of the conference shows: Azerbaijan has done much here. The participants expressed their gratitude to the people and government of Azerbaijan for the high level of organization of the ministerial meeting.

They welcomed the nomination of the capital of Azerbaijan for holding the World Exhibition "EXPO-2025": our country is the only state party to the Non-Aligned Movement that claims to hold it. The Ministers noted the results of the 4th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilization held in Baku, approved the organization of the 17th ministerial meeting "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" by Azerbaijan.

Perhaps, in the foreground here is a confident expansion, if you will, of the "diplomatic geography" of Azerbaijan. Among the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement are states not only of Europe and Asia, but also of Africa, Latin America, Oceania ...

But another success is much more important. Participants in the meeting expressed unequivocal support for Azerbaijan in Karabakh. The ministers of the non-aligned countries expressed regret that despite the resolutions (822, 853, 874, 884) adopted by the UN Security Council, the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is still unresolved, international and regional peace and security continue to be threatened. The ministers reaffirmed the importance of the principle of non-use of force reflected in the UN Charter and called on the parties to resolve the conflict on the basis of territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The principle of self-determination of nations, which is so cherished in Yerevan, is not mentioned with respect to Karabakh.

But such, if you like, informational retelling of events leaves too much behind the scenes. Because this is a serious political and diplomatic success of Azerbaijan on a very promising "platform", which today is the Non-Aligned Movement.

Unlike many international unions, this movement is not built on the principle of "leader and his satellites." Its members do not require obedience in the general political fairway. And this is already understandable in Azerbaijan, where they do not intend to exchange their independence for the status of someone's satellite - in contrast to Armenia.

However, the Non-Aligned Movement today considers it appropriate for its interests in many capitals. Among the participants of this movement is Iran, which actively cooperates with Russia, and Kuwait, which relies on the US for its security, is Saudi Arabia and Algeria, Colombia and Vanuatu. In the not so distant past, the participants in this movement were Yugoslavia, Romania and Finland - European countries that were not members of the military and political blocs of the first Cold War. The Non-Aligned Movement today is the most "broad" international organization, which, in terms of the number of member states (today there are 120 of them) is second only to the UN.

But this is not the main thing. The philosophy of the Non-Aligned Movement deserves serious attention. And then you can not do without an excursion into history.

Officially, the Non-Aligned Movement was founded on September 1, 1961, when the First Conference of the Heads of State and Government of 25 non-aligned countries opened in Belgrade. It united states that were not part of the military blocs - NATO, which is no longer in existence today, SEATO, CENTO and the Warsaw Treaty Organization.

But in fact its story began much earlier. In 1947, South Asia was shaken by a geopolitical storm: the former British India, which at that time split into India and Pakistan, gained its independence (in 1971, Bangladesh will also appear on the world map). And very soon the conflict between India and China broke out - because of Tibet.

It needs an explanation. The state, as you know, begins with borders. But it is the boundaries, or rather, someone's desire to "correct" and "remake", most often becomes the cause of wars and interstate conflicts.

This is how events developed in Africa, where, after the collapse of the colonial empires, a whole series of local wars broke out: in the capitals of the new states, it was not entirely unfounded that their borders were arbitrarily carried out by the white colonialists, without taking into account what was happening "on the ground". The realization that the principle of respect for borders was suffered, and not invented in the quiet of libraries, did not come immediately.

One way or another, in 1954, India and China manage to normalize relations. In Delhi, Tibet was recognized as a part of China. The new agreement was the first to formulate the famous "Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence" - "Pancha Shila":

1. Mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

2. Non-aggression.

3. Non-interference in internal affairs.

4. Equality and mutual benefit.

5. Peaceful coexistence.

In the following year, 1955, the Bandung Conference was held. Its final document, we recall, was supplemented by "pancha shila" and included already 10 principles of peaceful coexistence and international relations:

1. Respect for human rights, principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

2. Respect for territorial integrity,

3. Recognition of the equality of all races and nations.

4. Refusal to intervene and interfere in internal affairs.

5. Respect for the right of each country to individual and collective defense in accordance with the UN Charter.

6. The refusal to use collective defense agreements in the private interest of any of the great powers and from exerting pressure on other countries.

7. Refusal of aggression against territorial integrity or political independence.

8. Settlement of international disputes by peaceful means.

9. Promoting mutual interests and cooperation.

10. Respect for justice and international obligations.

Then came a long consultation between the highly respected politicians of that time: Jawaharlal Nehru, Josip Broz Tito and Gamal Nasser. And in 1961 the Belgrade conference was held, from which the history of the Non-Aligned Movement is counted down.

Over the years, serious changes have taken place in the world. USSR disappeared from the world map. Yugoslavia was divided. Finland, previously part of the Non-Aligned Movement, became a member of the European Union, Romania joined the EU and NATO. And the Non-Aligned Movement in the changed world still remains relevant. And even more so, this is fair for our country.

Among the participants of the Non-Aligned Movement there are many developing countries, those that were recently called a "third world" and the economic "spurt" of many of which compels to draw parallels between this very "third world" and the "third-class awakening" of the French Revolution . Here, at this "pole" of the world, there is a huge and not yet realized potential, both "human" and economic, there are colossal opportunities for business and politics. This, if you will, is "the gate to tomorrow."

But Azerbaijan is very successful in building its diplomacy in this direction today. And it's not just about diplomatic negotiations and international meetings. Our country provides humanitarian assistance to many African states, actively shares the experience of social initiatives, such as the ASAN system.

It is in Azerbaijan, within the framework of the UN program, trainings and courses for diplomats from African countries are held. And this is not a complete list. Azerbaijani diplomacy confidently "assimilates" a new perspective "platform" today.

