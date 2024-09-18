North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles in a northeast direction.

According to the report, the missiles were launched at about 06:50 local time from the Kaechon area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff sais it is ready for new launches and exchanges information with the US and Japan.The Japanese authorities reported two ballistic missile launches.On September 12, North Korea launched a new type of 600-mm multiple launch rocket system munitions. On September 13, KCNA reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Nuclear Weapons Institute and the "base for production of nuclear material for nuclear weapons." The news agency published photos taken inside the facility.

News.Az