North Macedonia's president visits Victory Park in Baku

On March 11, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, visited Victory Park in Baku as part of her official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Siljanovska-Davkova in the park, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The President laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

President Siljanovska-Davkova was briefed on Victory Park, which was built to honor the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorate the historic Victory, and pay tribute to the sacred memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. It was noted that the Victory Arch, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and is adorned with 44 columns at the park’s entrance.

The park was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

