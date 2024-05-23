North-South transport corridor very important for Tajikistan, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The North-South transport corridor is very important for Tajikistan, the country's Minister of Transport, Azim Ibrohim said at the XV International Economic Forum, "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum", News.az reports.

"The North-South route, fostering increasing connectivity between neighboring countries both regionally and globally, ensures the development of smooth, timely, and efficient movement of goods between them. Tajikistan, recognizing the importance of this route, decided to join it in 2004," the minister emphasized.Moreover, to develop trade and economic ties and accelerate the integration of national transport systems with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR or Middle Corridor), as well as to ensure the free movement of people, goods, and services, the minister proposed that development partners and international financial institutions consider financing priority projects in the country's sectors, particularly in the transport and logistics sector.

News.Az