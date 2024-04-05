Northern Cyprus' president thanks Azerbaijani leader for establishment of interparliamentary working group
President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar has made a post on his X account regarding the establishment of a working group of Milli Majlis on Azerbaijan-Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus interparliamentary relations, News.Az reports.
President Ersin Tatar expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the establishment of the working group on Azerbaijan-Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus interparliamentary relations.
“The Turkic world is our family, we must strengthen our ties with the Turkic world,” Ersin Tatar noted.