Norway gives $400M to Ukraine for energy and government aid

Norway is providing 340 million euros ($397 million) in emergency funding to support Ukraine’s energy sector and help the government maintain critical services, officials announced on Monday.

The aid comes amid intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which have worsened during plunging winter temperatures, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Late last year, the Norwegian parliament allocated 85 billion crowns ($8.45 billion) for aid to Ukraine, with 70 billion for military support and 15 billion for civilian and humanitarian aid. Of the civilian package, 4.8 billion crowns were designated for energy security and supply, 4 billion for budget support and reconstruction, and 3.5 billion for humanitarian assistance. Additional funding will support business development, governance reforms, civil society, and Moldova.

European nations continue to back Ukraine in its defence, with EU leaders agreeing to a 90 billion euro loan earlier this month.

