Not a single Armenian name can be found on the map of 1903 in Western Azerbaijan - Community

Not a single Armenian name can be found on the map of 1903 in Western Azerbaijan - Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

"On the map of 1903, not a single Armenian name can be found in Western Azerbaijan. All the names on that map there are Turkish names," Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Ahliman Amiraslanov, said at the public hearing on "Toponyms of Western Azerbaijan: from the distortion of history to the restoration of justice" in the Milli Majlis, APA reports.

"This is a military-oriented map, and I think it is a very important map. We must definitely use this map when we return," he said.

News.Az