Note: Norway doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

Norway doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh, reads a note sent by Norwegian Foreign Ministry to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Trend

Norway does not recognize the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”; accordingly, Norway does not recognize the so-called “elections” held on 31 March in Nagorno-Karabakh, reads the document.

“Norway supports the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to facilitate a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” says the note.

