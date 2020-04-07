Note: Norway doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh, reads a note sent by Norwegian Foreign Ministry to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Trend

Norway does not recognize the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”; accordingly, Norway does not recognize the so-called “elections” held on 31 March in Nagorno-Karabakh, reads the document.

“Norway supports the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to facilitate a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” says the note.

News.Az

News.Az