Novo Nordisk falls behind Lilly in obesity drug race

Novo Nordisk said on Monday that its next-generation obesity treatment CagriSema proved less effective than tirzepatide, developed by Eli Lilly, in a head-to-head clinical trial — marking a setback in the competitive race for dominance in the fast-growing weight-loss drug market.

The trial was designed to demonstrate that CagriSema was at least as effective as tirzepatide in reducing body weight. However, the study failed to meet that objective, Novo Nordisk said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to trial data, CagriSema delivered an average 23% reduction in body weight over 84 weeks, compared to a 25.5% reduction achieved by tirzepatide in the same study.

The results represent a blow for Novo Nordisk, which has been seeking to regain momentum in the lucrative obesity treatment market amid surging demand for more effective therapies. Tirzepatide is already commercially available under the brand names Zepbound and Mounjaro.

Novo Nordisk noted that additional trials are underway to evaluate the full weight-loss potential of CagriSema, including studies involving higher-dose combinations.

Investor reaction was swift. Novo Nordisk shares fell 11% by 1002 GMT, while Eli Lilly shares rose 4% to $1,049.94 in U.S. premarket trading.

