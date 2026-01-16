Novo Nordisk shares rise on strong Wegovy U.S. scripts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Novo Nordisk shares jumped over 5% on Friday, hitting levels not seen since October, following “encouraging” early U.S. prescription data for its Wegovy weight-loss pill.

The FDA-approved pill became available to patients on January 5, and investors are closely tracking initial scripts to gauge market demand and Novo’s competitiveness against rival Eli Lilly, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts say the share surge reflects optimism over Wegovy’s uptake. Sydbank’s Soren Lontoft Hansen described the early prescription numbers as “encouraging,” while Nordnet analyst Per Hansen noted that the data likely drove the stock’s rise.

Under a new CEO, Novo Nordisk aims to leverage its first-to-market advantage in the fast-growing obesity treatment sector and attract new consumers with Wegovy, following a period of slowing profits.

