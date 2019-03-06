Novruz Mammadov: Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are an excellent example to the entire world

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov has hailed the relationship between Turkey and Azerbaijan as an excellent example to the entire world as he met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop, AzerTag reports.

Novruz Mammadov congratulated Mustafa Sentop on his election as Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, hailing the fact that he is paying his first official visit in this capacity to Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that this visit will make a significant contribution to the development of cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

Novruz Mammadov said transport and energy projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Turkey give impetus to the development of the relations of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop expressed his satisfaction with the visit, saying that it has become a tradition for officials of both countries to pay their first visits to each other.

Recalling national leader Heydar Aliyev`s words “one nation, two states”, the Speaker said the global projects implemented by the two countries, including the launch of the STAR Oil Refinery and the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) are indicative of unique Azerbaijan-Turkey relations.

Mustafa Sentop emphasized that Turkey always stands by Azerbaijan in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reaffirming the country`s continued fraternal support for Azerbaijan on this issue.

News.Az

