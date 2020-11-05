Now journalist of Italian La Republica Peitro Del Re under abusive attack of Armenian lobby - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Now journalist of Italian La Republica Peitro Del Re is under abusive attack of Armenian lobby, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

"We call Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and OSCE media freedom to condemn and deplore physical/verbal threats/abusive personal attacks against professional journalists/media who covered objective realities of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Freedom of expression must be respected," he added.

