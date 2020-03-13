Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises from 34 to 45

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total amount of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen from 34 to 45 in the past 24 hours, Russia’s task force for combating and preventing the spread of nov

"Currently, there are 45 cases of the coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation: among the infected are 42 Russian citizens, two Chinese citizens, and one Italian citizen," the task force stated.

Eleven COVID-19 patients have been identified in Russia over the past day, the officials informed. All of them visited Italy, France and Austria lately.

"Over the past 24 hours eleven new coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia: five in Moscow, one in the Moscow Region, three in St. Petersburg, one in the Leningrad Region and one in the Perm Region. According to the inquiries made, all of them had visited coronavirus-affected countries (Italy, France, and Austria) over the past two weeks. One newly-sick contracted the virus from the previously diagnosed patients," the task force said.

News.Az

