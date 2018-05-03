Number of injured in earthquake in southwestern Iran rises to over 130

As many as 133 people were injured in an earthquake that struck the Iranian southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Earlier, media reported that about 105 people had been wounded.

Out of 133 persons injured, 32 were transferred to a hospital on board of rescue helicopters, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on May 2, that an earthquake of a magnitude of 5.3 hit Iran north-west of the city of Yasuj at 08:08 a.m. local time (4:08 GMT). A representative of the Iranian National Disaster Management Organization told Sputnik that the earthquake had caused damage to the country's infrastructure and power grids.

Iran is placed on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

