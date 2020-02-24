Number of polling stations over Sabail Constituency #29 with terminated voting results reaches 7

Today, the appeals of the parliamentary candidates Sultan Najafov and Elchin Rahimov registered over Sabail Constituency #29 in regard to the elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament have been considered at the meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC), the CEC member Bakhsheyish Asgerov told APA.

B. Asgerov said during the investigation conducted by the CEC, it was revealed that the election results at the polling station #23 don’t reflect the voters’ will.

The CEC has delivered a decision on termination of the election results at the polling station #23 over Sabail Constituency #29.

Nigar Arpadarai is the leading candidate over Sabail Constituency #29.

Earlier, the election results at the polling stations ## 1, 5, 9, 11, 17, 25 over this constituency were terminated.

