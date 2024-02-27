Number of Umrah pilgrims from Azerbaijan hit 15,380 in 2023, says Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Number of Umrah pilgrims from Azerbaijan hit 15,380 in 2023, says Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Number of direct flights between Baku and the cities of Saudi Arabia has reached 20 per week. In this regard, I am pleased to announce an increase in low-cost flights operated by Flynas airline on the Baku-Jeddah route. The number of flights has spiked from 3 to 7 per week, totalling more than 80 flights per month. We expect that this initiative will enable more pilgrims from the Republic of Azerbaijan to visit the Two Holy Mosques, as well as other regions of the Kingdom,” said visiting Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

The minister highlighted the collaborative efforts of both state institutions and the private sector, resulting in an increase in the number of Umrah pilgrims from Azerbaijan, reaching 15,380 in 2023.

Following a productive meeting with Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Minister Al-Rabiah noted that they discussed several initiatives and measures to further facilitate visits by pilgrims and visitors from Azerbaijan.

News.Az