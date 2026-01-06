Nvidia adds DLSS 4.5 super resolution in app update

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia has released DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution, enhancing image quality in over 400 games and apps. The update introduces a 2nd-generation transformer model for sharper visuals and smoother gameplay, including 6X Dynamic Multi Frame Generation for high-FPS 4K gaming.

To access DLSS 4.5 today, users can join the Nvidia app 11.0.6 beta and install the new GeForce Game Ready Driver, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The app also adds customizable DLSS settings, DLAA support, and advanced options for laptop users and developers, making it easier to optimize performance and image quality across games.

News.Az