SOCAR, Sinopec Engineering ink framework agreement on cooperation

Azebaijan’s state oil company (SOCAR) and China’s Sinopec Engineering have signed a framework agreement to enhance cooperation between the two companies.

The agreement was signed following a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Sinopec Engineering President Xinming Zhang, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and China, particularly in the energy sector, and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing partnership between SOCAR and Chinese enterprises.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including oil and gas processing, petrochemistry, digitalization, energy transition, and the adoption of modern refining technologies.

News.Az