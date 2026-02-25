Yandex metrika counter

Nvidia set to report strong results and guidance

Source: Xinhua

Nvidia is expected to deliver another quarter of robust growth and upbeat guidance when it reports later today, with analysts pointing to strengthening demand for AI infrastructure, rising shipments of next-generation chips and continued momentum in data centre spending.

Shares in the chip giant rose 1.6% in early New York trade, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy told investors in a preview note that his expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter are quite consistent with his view three months ago, noting the company is still navigating “a well-understood demand acceleration story against longer-term concerns on the sustainability of AI infrastructure spend.” 

He added that Stifel remains bullish, arguing Nvidia is “still in the early innings of what we expect to be a long-tailed investment cycle for AI infrastructure.” 

Roy said conversations with management at CES and higher hyperscaler capital-expenditure outlooks for 2026 suggest estimates are “likely moving higher post the 4Q report.”

Meanwhile, KeyBanc’s John Vinh forecasts fourth-quarter revenue of $69 billion and first-quarter guidance of $74 billion to $75 billion, citing tailwinds from the ramp-up of Blackwell B300/GB300 shipments, which carry higher average selling prices. 

He estimates China-bound H200 shipments will add $3 billion to $3.5 billion in the quarter and another $2 billion to $3 billion in the April quarter. Vinh also expects data centre revenue to rise 24% sequentially and compute revenue to climb 27%, though he warned that GDDR memory shortages could weigh on gaming.


