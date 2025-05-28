Nvidia Q1 earnings in focus as global tensions weigh on outlook

But a last-minute reprieve from Washington's planned AI diffusion rule, which was put in place by the Biden administration to limit GPU sales to certain countries, and major investment announcements during Trump's visit to the Middle East have brought Nvidia's share price to $135.50 — 1% over the value at the start of the year, and up roughly 27% over the past 12 months as of Tuesday.

Nvidia's report follows the company's showing at the annual Computex Taipei tradeshow in Taiwan, where it showcased new technologies, such as its new cloud offering, which gives customers access to cloud-based versions of Nvidia's GPUs via third-party providers, including CoreWeave (CRWV) and Foxconn (2354.TW).