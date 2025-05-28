Nvidia Q1 earnings in focus as global tensions weigh on outlook
Nvidia (NVDA) is set to release its fiscal first-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, marking one of the most closely watched earnings announcements of the season.
Nvidia stock has fluctuated wildly since the start of the year as the company has dealt with setbacks ranging from the Trump administration's ban on shipments of its H20 chips bound for China to concerns related to expected semiconductor tariffs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
For the quarter, Nvidia is expected to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 on revenue of $43.3 billion, according to Bloomberg analyst consensus data. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.61 on revenue of $26 billion in the same period last year.
Wall Street anticipates Nvidia's data center revenue to top out at $39.2 billion, up from $22.5 billion, which works out to a 74% year-over-year increase. Gaming revenue, the company's second-largest segment, is set to hit $2.8 billion, up from $2.6 billion.