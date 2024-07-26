Official opening ceremony of Paris Olympics kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris has begun.

The event, organized on the Seine River, began with the departure of 85 boats carrying thousands of athletes from the Pont d'Austerlitz.The Azerbaijani team is 16th in the parade of countries. The country's flag bearers are judoka Gyultay Mamedalieva and boxer Magomed Abdullayev.The Azerbaijani national team is represented in the French capital by 48 athletes. The team will perform in 17 programs in 15 sports.At the Olympics in Paris, which will last until August 11, a total of 329 sets of medals in 32 sports will be competed by about 11 thousand athletes from 206 countries.

News.Az