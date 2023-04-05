Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe

Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Palace of Nation in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the square decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan were performed.

President Ilham Aliyev saluted the soldiers.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

Members of the Tajikistani delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Emomali Rahmon.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan posed together for photographs.

News.Az