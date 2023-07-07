Official welcome ceremony held for President of Albania Bajram Begaj (PHOTO)

Official welcome ceremony held for President of Albania Bajram Begaj (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Albania in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Albania.

President Bajram Begaj saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Albania reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Albania, while the delegation of Albania was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Albania Bajram Begaj to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photos.

News.Az