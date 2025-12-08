OIC Cultural Festival opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

With support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the opening ceremony of the “OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025” was held in Baku.

Organized by the OIC in member states since 2019, the festival aims to strengthen cultural and creative cooperation while promoting harmony and friendship among nations. The 2025 edition, hosted in Azerbaijan for the first time, underscores the country’s expanding global cultural presence and its dedication to multiculturalism, dialogue, and collaboration within the OIC, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The event highlights intercultural dialogue and Islamic values such as tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. It also supports joint initiatives in economics, education, science, and tourism, fosters sustainable partnerships among member countries, and promotes the integration of creative industries into the global market.

More than 300 officials and experts in science, culture, and creative industries from 50 countries are participating, reflecting the unity and solidarity of the OIC community. The festival is expected to attract around 5,000 guests.

The program features a high-level meeting of OIC Ministers of Culture, the MYFORUM Cultural and Creative Industries Forum, the MYEXPO Creative Village exhibition, the Baku Cinema Breeze 2025 international film showcase, the Eastern Fashion Show featuring prominent and emerging OIC designers, the G-HUB International Gaming Summit, and numerous cultural events in theater, music, dance, and animation.

The festival will run until December 11.

News.Az