OIC Secretary-General extends condolences to Azerbaijan on the occasion of anniversary of the Khojaly genocide

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extended condolences to Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 31st-anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, OIC wrote on its Twitter page, News.az reports.

"On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the commemoration of the genocide in the town of Khojaly of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the OIC Secretary General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the 1992 atrocity.

He referred to the Cairo Final Communiqué adopted by the 12th Session of the Islamic Summit, held in Cairo in 2013 and the Resolution on "Solidarity with the victims of Khojaly Massacre of 1992" adopted by the 48th Session of the CFM held in Islamabad in 2022 which considered the mass atrocities perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied town of Khojaly, as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide," noted.

