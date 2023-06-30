OIC to convene emergency meeting over Quran burning in Sweden

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene an emergency meeting next week over the act of burning a copy of the Quran in Sweden.

The meeting has been called by the Saudi Arabian chairmanship of the OIC, the organization said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The summit will be held at the OIC headquarters in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

"The purpose of the meeting is to discuss measures to be taken against such nefarious acts as well as to demonstrate a common stand on disrespect for the Holy Quran," the statement said

On the first day of Eid in Stockholm, an Iraqi national named Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Quran. Police guards have been deployed in the area where the anti-Islamic action took place.

