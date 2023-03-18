OIC urges Iranian gov’t to conduct thorough investigation of deadly armed attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), at its 49th session held in Nouakchott, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on March 16-17, has adopted a resolution calling on the Iranian government to conduct a thorough investigation of the deadly armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The resolution on "Attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran” strongly condemned the armed attack on the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran on January 27, 2023, urging the Iranian government to conduct a thorough investigation of the attack, bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the area of the Islamic Republic of Iran in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

News.Az