Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns
- 26 Jul 2022 06:22
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175580
- Economics
Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a second day on increasing concerns about tightening European supply after Russia, a key oil and natural gas supplier to the region, cut gas supply through a major pipeline, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Brent crude futures for September settlement rose $1.51, or 1.4%, to $106.66 a barrel by 0339 GMT, extending a 1.9% gain in the previous day.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery increased $1.36, or 1.4%, to $98.04 a barrel, having gained 2.1% on Monday.