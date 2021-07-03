Okhchuchay river which flows from Armenia to Azerbaijan is unfolding environmental catastrophe: top official

The Okhchuchay river which flows from Armenia to Azerbaijan is an unfolding environmental catastrophe, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

"Water has been called “mining’s most common casualty”. Okhchu river which flows from Armenia to Azerbaijan is unfolding an environmental catastrophe. Heavy chemical contamination as a result of Armenia's mining industry. Responsible companies must stop their activities," Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az

News.Az