Olaf Scholz: Germany stated its position by not recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as republic
- 14 Mar 2023 12:53
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182853
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/olaf-scholz-germany-stated-its-position-by-not-recognizing-nagorno-karabakh-as-republic Copied
"Germany expressed its opinion at the international level back then by not recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as a republic. In other words, we have expressed our position,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as he responded to the questions of media representatives during the joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Berlin, News.az reports.