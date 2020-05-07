Oligarchy still exists in Armenia: deputy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The oligarchy has not been eliminated in Armenia, deputy Arman Babajanyan said at the National Assembly of Armenia today.

“Mr prime minister you have noted many times previously that oligarchy in Armenia has been crushed. I will not agree with you as two years have passed but oligarchy remains the chief issue of our state,” Babajanyan said, according to ARKA.

He said that there is an oligarchy in Armenia which continues getting privileges.

Babajanyan stressed that oligarchy also influences other branches of power.

He said that during the revolution days people took to streets being convinced that the revolution would restore the violated justice.

“Which though is not being done with the efforts of the legal system, the judicial system,” he said.

News.Az