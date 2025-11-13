Oman's Sultan and Russian security chief discuss military, security cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Muscat on Thursday to discuss security and military cooperation.

Talks between the two sides dwelt on security and military ties and ways to strengthen joint efforts aimed at maintaining regional stability, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Shoigu delivered a personal message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the sultan, Russia Today outlet reported, without disclosing its content.

The broadcaster said Shoigu also discussed technical military cooperation and stressed the need to reach concrete agreements.

Shoigu arrived in Muscat on Tuesday for an official visit for talks on security cooperation and developing strategic projects.

His stop in Oman followed a visit to Egypt, where he met President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and National Security Adviser Faiza Abou el-Naga.

