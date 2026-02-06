Yandex metrika counter

Omani mediator describes Iran-US talks as "serious and useful"

Omani mediator describes Iran-US talks as serious and useful
Photo credit: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Omani foreign minister, who facilitated the talks between the Iran and Washington delegations on Friday, described them as "very serious" and "useful."

"Very serious talks mediating between Iran and the US in Muscat today," Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi  wrote in a post on his X account on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news.

"It was useful to clarify both Iranian and American thinking and identify areas for possible progress," the Omani mediator of the talks also said.

"We aim to reconvene in due course, with the results to be considered carefully in Tehran and Washington," he concluded.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

honor Patriotic War martyrs

