Ombudsman's office representatives visit military units

In line with the joint plan of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and Ombudsman's office, the representatives of the ombudsman's office have visited military units N.

Ombudsman's office representatives Fazail Hasanov and Murab Babayev got acquainted with the housing conditions of the servicemen, inspected the state of human rights protection in treating the servicemen and answered questions of concern to personal staff.

By visiting the hostels, canteens, medical units, dwelling and other administrative rooms, they assessed the quality of food and treatment, conditions created for effective leisure and the work conducted with the personal staff in the sphere of patriotism and education.

