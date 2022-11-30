Yandex metrika counter

Illegal Armenian armed groups again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

On November 30, starting from 14:40 to 15:50, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Shusha and Aghdam regions, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az. 

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.


