One civilian killed, another injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

On October 13, a landmine explosion occurred in the village of Ashaghi Veysalli, Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, the Interior Ministry and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a joint statement, News.Az reports.

As a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine, the driver of a GAZelle, Abilov Famil Ilyas (born in 1987) was killed, and the driver of a Kamaz, Bayramov Namaz Nabadi, (born in 2000) was injured.

ANAMA once again calls on citizens to behave responsibly, not to enter unfamiliar areas, and to follow the required rules.

News.Az