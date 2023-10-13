One civilian killed, another injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli
On October 13, a landmine explosion occurred in the village of Ashaghi Veysalli, Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, the Interior Ministry and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a joint statement, News.Az reports.
As a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine, the driver of a GAZelle, Abilov Famil Ilyas (born in 1987) was killed, and the driver of a Kamaz, Bayramov Namaz Nabadi, (born in 2000) was injured.
ANAMA once again calls on citizens to behave responsibly, not to enter unfamiliar areas, and to follow the required rules.