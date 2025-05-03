One killed after car drives into crowd in Germany's Stuttgart - UPDATED

A car drove into a crowd of people in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart, killing one person and leaving several others injured, police said.

After a preliminary investigation, Stuttgart Police said they believe it was a tragic traffic accident, News.Az reports, citing DW.

The incident comes after a number of deadly car-ramming attacks in recent months have put the country on high alert.

People were waiting at a metro stop when a Mercedes G-Class luxury SUV came around the corner and drove into the crowd.

Eight people were injured in the accident, three of whom were seriously injured.

One person had to be resuscitated at the scene, police said. A 46-year-old woman later died from her injuries in the hospital.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old man, was not injured and was arrested. A police spokesperson said he was being questioned.

"There are currently no indications of an attack or a deliberate act," police said on X.

The incident occurred in the Olgaeck area with police saying a large number of officers were on the scene.

The vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene and a police spokesperson said services at the metro stop had been suspended.

