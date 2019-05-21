One person dies after road accident in Armenia’s Syunik

One person has died and three others, including two soldiers, were injured in a major road accident in Armenia's Syunik Province.

A car and a military truck collided today at around 12։40pm on the Meghri-Yerevan motorway near Kapan.

One person died on the spot, while three others suffered injuries and were taken to Kapan hospital, shamshyan.com reported.

Military Police officers also arrived at the scene.

