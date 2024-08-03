One person injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person has been injured following a landmine explosion in the liberated Kalafaliq village of Azerbaijan's Lachin district, said the joint statement of the nation's Interior Ministry, Prosecutor General's Office, and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

“A resident of the Lachin district's Vagazin village, Ali Suleymanov, born in 1960, while grazing cattle on a height area called Saribaba, which wasn't cleared of mines, in Kalafaliq village, was blown up by an anti-personnel landmine.As a result of the incident, Suleymanov was injured in his left leg. An investigation into this fact is underway at the Lachin district prosecutor's office," the statement said.Previously, on August 2, one Azerbaijani serviceman and three employees of ANAMA were injured following explosion of landmines in liberated Gizilhajili village of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district.

News.Az